Mir Alam Mandi Kaman Restored To Old Glory

Hyderabad: The 200-year-old Mir Alam Mandi Kaman near Charminar, which had fallen into a state of disrepair, has been restored to its original grandeur. The work will now ensure safe and easy passage for people visiting Alam Mandi, one of the city’s oldest and busiest markets.

The restoration was taken up by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) in collaboration with Savani Heritage Conservation at a cost of Rs 92 lakh, funded by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Officials said the objective was to address structural damage while preserving the original design and motifs of the heritage structure. The works included wall plastering, replacement of broken bricks, sealing of slab cracks, clearance of vegetation, and installation of wooden doors and windows.

With the completion of the project, market vendors expressed relief. “Earlier, parts of the structure used to fall during the rains, creating risk for visitors and vendors. Now it has been restored to its original form and we can use it without worry,” said Mohammed Imtiyaz, a shop vendor.

Zubair, another vendor, said the Kaman was in very poor condition prior to the intervention. “It was causing a lot of concern. Now it is completely fine after the work,” he said. The Kaman, a landmark from the Nizam era, had long faced neglect and structural issues before the QQSUDA-led restoration brought it back to its former glory.