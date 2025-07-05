Minors' Kissing Reel on Instagram Triggers Clash Between Families in Warangal

Warangal: An Instagram reel showing a minor boy and girl kissing led to a violent clash between their families, leaving several people injured on Friday night at Kothawada in Warangal.

The young couple, both minors and residents of the same street in the colony, belong to the same community and were reportedly in a relationship. The video selfie of their kiss, which was uploaded on Instagram, quickly circulated among relatives and neighbours.

The situation escalated, with around 50 people, men and women from both sides, engaging in a violent brawl, using sticks and other weapons. Tension gripped the Kothawada Colony as the two families clashed.

Concerned residents alerted the Mattewada police, who rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Several individuals from both families were taken into custody.

Police officials stated that the girl’s parents and relatives accused the minor boy of deliberately recording the video and uploading it to social media with the intention of blackmailing and kidnapping their daughter. In contrast, the boy’s parents denied the allegations, claiming that the two were in a consensual relationship and that they were unaware of who had posted the video online.

Based on complaints from both sides, police registered cases and launched an investigation. Additional police personnel were deployed in the Kothawada Colony to maintain peace and prevent further disturbances.

Authorities also warned the minors, advising them that decisions made at a young age, especially in the name of love, can lead to serious consequences. They emphasised that publicly recording and sharing intimate moments on social media can damage self-respect and urged school and college students to focus on their studies instead of engaging in such behaviour, which could negatively impact their future.