Minority Welfare Gets Big Boost in Telangana Budget

Hyderabad: The government has allocated Rs 3,591 crore for the minorities welfare department for the financial year 2025-26, the highest ever with an increase of Rs 588 crore.

In the last fiscal, Rs 3,003 crore was allocated, while Rs 2,195 crore was allocated in 2023-24.

“The Congress government is committed to ensuring the security and welfare of minorities in the state,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while presenting the Budget

The minister said Telangana Minority Residential Society Schools will be incorporated under the new Young India Residential schools initiative, which will provide high quality education to minority students. Telangana currently has 204 minority residential schools.

“Haj pilgrimage is allocated with sufficient funds,” he added. In the last budget, the government allocated Rs 6 crore and this year’s allocation will be finalised by March 24, said an official from the Telangana Haj Committee.

Under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, minority youth will be provided self-employment opportunities with a funding of Rs 840 crore. Under the minority welfare department, eight minority organisations are working, which include Telangana Haj Committee, Telangana State Urdu academy, Telangana state minorities commission and other departments.