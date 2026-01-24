Minority Gurukula Opens Doors

HYDERABAD: Publicity pamphlets announcing admissions into Class V and Intermediate first year for the 2026–27 academic year were unveiled at the TMRS and JC Boys Minority Gurukul School on Friday, highlighting access to free residential education for Muslim and other minority students.

Principal V. Madhavi Latha, speaking after the pamphlet release, said the state government was “prestigiously providing free education with all modern facilities for Muslim and other minority students” and urged families to make use of the opportunity.

The programme brought together local leaders, mosque elders, parents and teachers, creating a setting for direct interaction between school authorities and the community. The pamphlets were released by Madhavi Latha in the presence of Congress Muslim minority secretary Fardeen Khan, along with religious leaders Maulana Abdul Moiz Shah, Hafiz Amaruddin and Mohammed Mubashir Alam.

Parents Shaik Moinuddin Saab, Anwary Begum and Anwar Pasha attended, along with teaching staff. Conversations centred on admission opportunities and facilities available at minority Gurukula institutions under the Telangana government.

adhavi Latha reiterated that education at the school comes at no cost to students and includes residential and academic support. “This is an excellent opportunity,” she said, urging families to enrol eligible children.

The event concluded with informal interactions between parents, teachers and local representatives, as school authorities shared details of the admission process for Classes V and Intermediate first year for 2026–27.