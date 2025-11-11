Minorities Welfare Day celebrated

HYDERABAD: Minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin said that the government’s focus was on expanding educational access, empowerment programmes, and equal opportunities for minorities. He was speaking at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister.

The Telangana Urdu Academy presented awards for contributions to Urdu literature and culture. Educationist and founder-chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan, and writer and poet Dr Mohsin Jalganvi were conferred the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award. The honour comprised cash prize of ₹2.25 lakh, a citation, and a memento. The minister also presented the Maqdoom Award to poet and writer Mushaf Iqbal Tausifi and lifetime achievement awards for the years 2024 and 2025 for 15 recipients.

Azharuddin also reviewed activities at exhibition stalls set up by various minority welfare institutions.

The event was attended by government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, chairmen of various committees Taher bin Hamdan, Mohammed Obedullah Kotwal, K. Deepak John, Syed Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, Md Faheemuddin Qureshi, Tariq Ansari, minorities welfare secretary, B. Shafiullah, VC and MD of Minorities Welfare A. Kanthi Wesley and other officials.