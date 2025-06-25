Minor Girl Gets Lover, Kin Murder Her Singer-Mom

Hyderabad:Anjalu, a 39-year-old singer and granddaughter of revolutionary leader Chakali Ilamma, was allegedly murdered by her teenage daughter’s boyfriend and his minor brother in Shapur Nagar, Jeedimetla, on Monday evening.

According to Jeedimetla inspector G. Mallesh, Anjali, associated with the Telangana Jagruti, had been living with her two daughters, aged 16 and 13, at Plot No. 299. Police said the 16-year-old girl had developed a relationship with one P. Shiva, 19, an intermediate student from Nalgonda, through social media.



When Anjali opposed her daughter’s request to marry Shiva, considering that she was a minor, the teenager allegedly eloped with him. According to Balanagar ACP P. Naresh Reddy, the girl and Shiva had eloped four days before the murder.



After a missing complaint was filed, the girl was traced to Nalgonda and brought back. Shiva was booked for kidnapping but released with a notice.



"The girl felt betrayed and wanted revenge. She called Shiva and his younger brother to their home. The minor waited outside while Shiva and his brother went inside. Seeing Anjali seated, they pushed her and smothered her with a scarf while holding her down," said inspector G. Mallesh.



Police believe that after the murder, the daughter pretended to sleep. Around 10 pm, the younger daughter woke up and found their mother on the floor. She called a relative, who then called an ambulance. The police reached the scene around 11.30 pm.



A neighbour, Praveen Kumar, said, "They moved here five months ago. We had no idea something like this could happen. We saw police and ambulances suddenly arrive." Another neighbour added, "She used to walk her daughters to school. Nothing seemed unusual. We still can’t believe what happened."



At Andhra Bhavan in Suraram, members of Telangana Jagruti gathered to pay their last respects. Anjali’s sister Shobha said, "She was brave, and always fought for women's rights and was a part of the mahila mandal out of her own interest. Seeing her like this is heartbreaking."



She alleged that the accused returned after their first attempt failed. "When they realised she was still alive, my niece called them again. They came back and struck her with an iron rod."



Shobha also pointed to police inaction. "They kept waiting for a court order to get my niece medically examined. Had they acted faster, Shiva may not have gotten out so soon."



The police have taken Shiva (A1), his brother (A2), and the minor girl (A3) into custody. They were able to recover CCTV footage installed on the opposite building which showed the minor waiting outside and the two boys stepping out after the murder. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) r/w 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.