Minor Girl Aborts 5-Month Foetus at Inter Exam Centre in Palwancha

Nalgonda: A 16-year-old Intermediate student allegedly aborted a five-month-old foetus in the washroom of an examination centre at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) School in Palwancha of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Saturday.

The girl, a first-year Intermediate student of a private college, was staying in a government-run hostel. She had gone to the KGBV School to appear for the annual examination when the incident occurred.

According to sources, she remained inside the washroom for over 10 minutes, following which a sanitation worker knocked on the door and provided sanitary napkins at her request. While cleaning the washroom later, the worker found a foetus and blood in the basin and alerted the examination centre staff. The staff informed the hostel warden.

The minor was shifted to the area hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment. Doctors reportedly suspect that she might have consumed abortion pills before arriving at the centre.

Hostel officials declined to comment on the incident as the girl is a minor. Palwancha police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry to identify those responsible for the minor’s pregnancy.