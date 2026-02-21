Minor Accused of Rape of Girl Still Absconding

Hyderabad:Police on Friday were yet to trace the third minor who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at Narsingi; two persons including another minor were arrested in the case on Thursday,

According to Narsingi police, the police were examining whether the minor could be tried as an adult as per the Juvenile Justice Act.



On Thursday, the Narsingi police had arrested a 24-year-old youth and a minor from Talabkatta for allegedly threatening a minor survivor at knifepoint and allegedly forcing her to consume alcohol, before sexually assaulting her. Another minor involved in the crime is yet to be nabbed.



Narsingi police had remanded the two accused to judicial custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

