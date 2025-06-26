Ministers Vow To Work For Growth Of Adilabad, Adivasi Welfare

Adilabad: Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao and minister of labour and mines Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy on Thursday pledged to work for the integrated development of the former Adilabad district and to address Adivasi issues, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

They took part in a review meeting on development activities and welfare-scheme implementation in Nirmal, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Adilabad districts.

As in-charge of the erstwhile Adilabad district, Krishna Rao said they would hold district-level meetings with MLAs and officials to resolve pending issues and convene a special session on tourism development. He acknowledged the state’s strained finances but affirmed the government’s commitment to its six guarantees and other schemes. He noted that Telangana is paying ₹6,500 crore in loan interest, has disbursed ₹21,000 crore in crop-loan waivers (up to ₹2 lakh), and allocated ₹9,000 crore to Rythu Bharosa.

Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh and MLAs Vedma Bojju, Aleti Maheswar Reddy, Ramarao Patel, Anil Jadhav, Palvai Harish Babu, Payal Shankar, and Kova Laxmi complained of harassment by forest officials against podu farmers, blocking Indiramma house construction and borewell drilling. They appealed for the repeal of GO No. 49, which declared the corridor between Kawal and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserves a conservation reserve without local consultations.

Godam Nagesh also alleged that the state is withholding Central funds for tribal and PVTG welfare from ITDAs, stalling development works. Vedma Bojju called for the removal of forest check posts in Khanapur constituency and the transfer of overzealous officers tarnishing the government’s image.

MLC Dande Vittal and Girijana Corporation chairman Kotak Tirupati attended. The ministers also paid tributes to the late C. Ramchandra Reddy, met his family, and engaged with former DCC president Sajdi Khan, ex-TPCC general secretary Gandrath Sujatha, and ex-Adilabad Market Committee chairman Sanjeev Reddy, recently suspended for anti-party activities, as part of preparations for local body elections.

Finally, Krishna Rao inaugurated the primary health centre at the Talamadugu mandal headquarters. Collectors Venkatesh Dhotre, Abhilasha Abinav, Rajarshi Shah, and Kumar Deepak; ITDA project officer Khuhboo Gupta; SPs Akhil Mahajan, Janaki Sharmila, Kanthilal Patil, and DCP Bhaskar; and Congress Assembly in-charges Ade Gajender, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Shyam Naik, and Srihari Rao were present.