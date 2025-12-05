Ministers Visit State Capitals to Invite CMs for Telangana Rising Summit

Bhatti met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi and presented him with the specially printed summit invitation and briefed him on Telangana’s vision of achieving a $ 3 trillion economy by 2047.

In Amaravati, Venkat Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and extended the invitation. The meeting, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, covered several issues concerning both Telugu states. Venkat Reddy briefed Naidu on Telangana’s investment strategy and the Revanth Reddy government’s aim. He explained that the Global Summit is being organised on the scale of the World Economic Forum at Davos and will bring together global investors, policymakers and industry leaders.

Naidu, recalling his Vision 2020 initiatives, appreciated Telangana’s long-term planning and described the Vision 2047 framework as forward-looking. He also felicitated Venkat Reddy with a shawl and a memento.

Uttam Kumar Reddy met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai and later called on Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Delhi. He invited both leaders to the summit and briefed them on Telangana’s future economic strategy.