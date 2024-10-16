Ministers Uttam, Seethakka Appointed As Senior Observers for Maharashtra Polls

Hyderabad: The AICC has appointed ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Dansari Anasuya Seethakka as senior observers for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for Jharkhand.

The appointments were made by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday. They are among 11 senior Congress leaders chosen nationwide for these key roles.

According to a media statement released by the AICC, Uttam Kumar Reddy will serve as one of the two senior observers for the Marathwada division, while Seethakka has been tasked with overseeing the election campaign in North Maharashtra.

This strategic move comes just hours before the Election Commission of India announced the official schedule for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Tuesday. The appointments were made a day after a high-level meeting involving Maharashtra Congress leaders and the party’s top brass.