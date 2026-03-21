Ministers’ Talks Fail To Soften Jeevan Reddy

KARIMNAGAR: Senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction despite mediation efforts by party leaders on Saturday. State ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman, along with Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, met Jeevan Reddy at his residence in an attempt to persuade him to continue in the party. The meeting followed his absence from a recent interaction with AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

Sources said Jeevan Reddy conveyed concerns over recent developments within the party and expressed dissatisfaction with the current functioning.

Speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu said, “Jeevan Reddy is a leader known to every citizen in Telangana, even in the Opposition, he remained a powerful voice for the people. If he is in pain, the party is also in pain as well.” He said the issues raised would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the party leadership.

The differences are linked to the induction of Jagtial MLA Dr M. Sanjay Kumar into the Congress, which Jeevan Reddy is learnt to have opposed.

Earlier, supporters of the MLC had removed party banners from his residence. Jeevan Reddy was also seen attending Ramadan prayers along with local leaders, including members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Party leaders said efforts are under way to resolve the issue, even as speculation continues over his political future.