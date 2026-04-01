Ministers Inspect Works for Phule Statues at Lake View Park Ahead of April 11 Inauguration

Hyderabad: Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha, along with MLAs, former MP and other leaders and officials inspected arrangements being made for the installation of statues of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule at Lake View Park on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti on April 11, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the statues of both Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule at the park.

HMDA officials informed that both the idols will be in a height of 16 feet, with works for the main base and retaining walls completed at the park. Authorities also said that the landscaping works and electric works are underway and will soon be completed. A new road lane, footpaths, benches and decorative idols will also be placed across the park.

MLAs Naveen Yadav, Danam Nagender, Muta Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh, Beerla Ilaiah, Government whip Adi Srinivas, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karkan, BC welfare commissioner B. Bala Maya Devi, collector Hari Chandana Dasari and other officials inspected the works.