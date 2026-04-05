Minister Wants 5 Panchayats Back To Telangana

HYDERABAD: Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao urged the Centre to retransfer five gram panchayats adjoining Bhadrachalam town to Telangana, describing this as a step towards rectifying a territorial anomaly arising out of the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation framework.

In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, the minister referred to earlier representations submitted regarding restoration of the affected gram panchayats adjoining Bhadrachalam to Telangana. He noted that the transfer of Yatapaka, Kannaigudem, Pitchikalapadu, Purushothapatnam and Gundala had resulted in a highly anomalous and impractical situation, particularly as these panchayats remain naturally, geographically and functionally linked to Bhadrachalam town.

“These gram panchayats, comprising 19 revenue villages, are situated in a peculiar geographical setting between two stretches of Telangana territory, while their remaining boundaries are along the Godavari river and reserve forest area. This has effectively created an administrative enclave, resulting in avoidable hardship to the local population,” he observed.

The minister further pointed out that these habitations continue to remain fully dependent on Bhadrachalam for access, administration, livelihood and public services. Their continued retention in Andhra Pradesh, despite the absence of any practical linkage to the stated purpose behind such territorial rearrangement, has led to avoidable and continuing hardship for the local population.