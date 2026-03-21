Minister Vows Irrigation For All Farmland in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said irrigation facilities would be extended to all cultivable land in Nalgonda Assembly constituency through the Brahmanavellemla project.

He inspected canal works by travelling from Kondapaka to Appajipet in Nalgonda mandal and launched sub-canal works at Appajipet.

Speaking on the occasion, he said irrigation tanks in the constituency would be filled with Krishna water under the project. He said the aim was to ensure that no cultivable land remained without irrigation.

The minister directed officials to complete canal works while maintaining quality standards.

He said filling of tanks would improve groundwater levels and support increased cultivation in the constituency. He added that efforts would be made to place Nalgonda among the leading constituencies in development.

He said the Congress government was committed to farmer welfare and had allocated a significant share of the budget to the sector.