Minister Vivek Vows To Curb Illegal Sand Mining

ADILABAD: Labour and mining minister Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy on Saturday vowed to crack down on illegal sand mining, stating that the revenue earned by the state from sand mining would be transparently used for the area’s development, free from irregularities and corruption.

Vivek also pledged to continue the political and social service legacy of his father, the late Gaddam Venkataswamy. He noted that members of his family have held the labour ministry portfolio over the years and assured that he would do justice to his current responsibilities.

The minister asserted that he would not tolerate any illegal activity in his Chennur Assembly constituency and instructed the police to take stern action against those involved in such acts. He added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had tasked him with controlling illegal sand mining across the state.

A massive procession and bike rally were held to welcome Vivek on his return to the constituency after taking oath as a minister. People and party workers gave him a rousing reception along Jaipur Crossroad, Indaram, Rasoolpalli, Bheemram, Krishnampet, Chennur town, Ramakrishnapur, and Mandamarri.

Vivek also highlighted his commitment to improving education in the region. He cited the construction of the Young India Integrated Residential School in Somanapalli at a cost of ₹200 crore as a key initiative. He also listed several welfare schemes launched by the Congress government, including free travel for women on RTC buses under the Mahalakshmi scheme, LPG cylinders at ₹500, and the Indiramma housing scheme.