Minister Vivek Says His Wife Also Sought Quality Indiramma Sari

SIDDIPET: District in-charge minister and minister for labour, employment training, industries, mines and geology, G. Vivek Venkatswamy, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is giving top priority to women’s welfare and has introduced several schemes to empower women across sectors, enabling them to earn an income and support their families.

As part of the Telangana Pragathi Indira Mahila Shakti sari distribution programme, saris were distributed to women in Siddipet and Medak districts on Saturday. Collector K. Haimavati, MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy, MLC Yadav Reddy and several market committee chairpersons participated in the programmes.

Speaking at the events, the minister said that after the Congress came to power, saris in colours preferred by women, produced in Sircilla and Karimnagar, are being distributed. “Even my own wife asked me for one of these saris, which shows the high quality we are providing,” Vivek Venkataswamy said.

He said the programme has been named Indira Mahila Shakti in honour of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, sanction letters for 11,000 houses have been issued so far. Of these, 9,000 beneficiaries have already received the basement payment of ₹1 lakh directly into their bank accounts, and the remaining payments will be released as construction progresses.