Minister Venkat Reddy Urges Women To Achieve Financial Self-Sufficiency With Government Schemes

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday urged women to achieve financial self-sufficiency by making use of government schemes aimed at women empowerment.

He distributed certificates to 116 women who completed SETWIN training and handed over sewing machines to them at a programme held in Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy said women should acquire skills and start self-employment units with financial assistance provided by the state government under various programmes. He said 1,250 women in the district had been trained in 27 courses under the SETWIN programme.

He advised the trainees to form Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which would enable them to obtain bank linkage loans to establish self-employment units.

The minister said stitching of uniforms for government school students would be entrusted to women SHGs.

He also said the National Academy of Construction (NAC) training centre would soon be set up in Nalgonda to provide training for men and women in construction-related skills.

Stating that a Young India Integrated Residential School was being constructed in Nalgonda at a cost of ₹200 crore and a new block of the district Collectorate was also under construction, he said those trained in electrician and plumber courses would get employment opportunities in such projects.

Venkat Reddy also assured that women who completed computer courses would be appointed as lab instructors in government schools.

Later speaking to the media, he said the state government would soon take up rejuvenation of the Musi river, adding that nearly 30 lakh people in villages along the river in Nalgonda district were facing problems due to groundwater contamination.

He appealed to Opposition parties not to create hurdles in the Musi river rejuvenation programme.

SETWIN chairman Giridhar Reddy said the organisation planned to expand its skill development programmes to districts and provide training to 25,000 youth annually.

SETWIN managing director Upender Reddy, district collector B. Chandrashekar and Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Mayor Burri Chaithanya were present.