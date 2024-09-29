Minister Uttam’s Father Passes Away, CM Revanth Reddy Pays Condolence

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy's father N. Purushotham Reddy passed away here on Sunday. The final rites were held at the Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Uttam Kumar Reddy and his family members at the Mahaprasthanam and extended his condolences. Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to Purushottam Reddy.

TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his grief over Purushottam Reddy's death. Several Congress leaders met Uttam Kumar Reddy at his residence to offer their respects. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior party leaders T. Harish Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy offered their condolences.