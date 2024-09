Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy's father , Purushottam Reddy, passed away on Sunday.



Last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills at 6 PM, according to the family members.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members, Uttam Kumar Reddy and wife, Kodad MLA N Padmavati Reddy.