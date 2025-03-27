Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Assembly

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the state government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had taken a decision to supply fine rice through ration cards to prevent its smuggling. He said coarse rice supplied through the PDS was being smuggled.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Palvai Harish in the Assembly, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government is supplying 22 lakh metric tonnes of rice to ration card-holders but 80 per cent of the beneficiaries were re-selling it.

"After the Congress came to power, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha and the Cabinet decided to distribute fine rice of good quality so that the poor can use it,” the minister said.

He said the fine rice distribution would be initiated on Ugadi, March 30, by the Chief Minister. "We are going to provide 6 kg of good quality fine rice free of cost to 84 per cent of the people in Telangana. There are about 89 lakh cards in the state. We have taken additional members in the recent application reception programmes.”