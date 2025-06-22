Minister Urges R&B Dept To Speed Up Works

Hyderabad: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday directed officials to expedite ongoing construction works under the R&B department, particularly those nearing completion and ready for public use.

Chairing a review meeting with department officials at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, he emphasised that the roads and buildings department carries significant responsibilities and urged officers to prioritise and swiftly complete critical infrastructure projects.

He reviewed the progress of five pending Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) located in Adilabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, and Karimnagar.

When officials raised concerns about pending bills, Venkat Reddy directed that the IDOCs in Warangal and Mulugu, currently in their final stages, be completed immediately and made ready for inauguration. While reviewing pending Rail Over Bridge (ROB) constructions, he specifically instructed officials to complete the Madhavnagar ROB in Nizamabad at the earliest. He also urged focused attention on ROBs, medical colleges, and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals nearing completion.

He remarked that better roads improve transport convenience and serve as a key indicator of development. Highlighting the scale of urban traffic, he noted that Greater Hyderabad experiences daily vehicular movement of over 91 lakh vehicles, stressing the importance of high-quality road infrastructure across both urban and rural Telangana.

The R&B minister also assured that he would take up the issue of pending bills for contractors and executing agencies with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to ensure timely resolution.

The review meeting was attended by engineer-in-chief Tirumala, chief engineers Mohan Naik, Rajeshwar Reddy, Lakshman, and several other senior officials.