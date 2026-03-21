Minister Tummala Slams BRS Over ₹8.5 Lakh Crore Debt

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao came down hard on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government during his visit to Siddipet district on Saturday. While inspecting preparations for the inauguration of a new palm oil processing unit in Narmeta village, he accused the former administration of fostering anarchy and corruption.

Speaking to the media alongside Minister Ponnam Prabhakar after touring the stalls at the local Rythu Mela, Rao said the state is still reeling from the financial burden left behind. He claimed the BRS government piled up debts of ₹8.50 lakh crore, forcing the current administration to spend ₹7,000 crore every month on repayments. He also questioned the opposition over unfulfilled promises, including crop loan waivers and the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Turning to agriculture, Rao highlighted the expansion of palm oil cultivation across 30 districts in the past five years. He called Siddipet the heartland of Telangana and revealed that his first official act as Agriculture Minister was to approve the establishment of the palm oil industry now set to open.