Minister Tummala resents poor hygiene at Khammam govt hospital

Khammam: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday pulled up officials over poor sanitation on the premises of the government hospital at Khammam.



The minister conducted a surprise check in the government hospital and verified the records of attendance of doctors and staff. He spent half an hour in the hospital and examined all wards and its premises.





After seeing overflowing drainage in front of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), he pulled up officials for failing to maintain cleanliness in the hospital. He also questioned them for not clearing the wastes piled up at some places on the premises of the hospital. He directed District Collector Muzammil Khan to take up measures for daily clearing and lifting of wastes from the hospital.

He said the government hospital would be upgraded to a 600-bed hospital from the current 450-bed capacity. He asked the doctors and nursing staff to behave respectfully with patients who come for treatment.



Khammam Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agasthya and Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Dr. B. Kiran Kumar were present with the minister.

