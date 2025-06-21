Minister Surekha Slams Partymen For Targeting Her

WARANGAL: Endowments minister Konda Surekha launched a scathing attack on her own party colleagues on Friday, particularly targeting former minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. She accused them of spreading false propaganda about her and trying to undermine her position by claiming that she would soon be removed from the Cabinet.

She alleged that Srihari has been unable to tolerate her elevation to the ministerial post from the beginning. “He has repeatedly tried to insult me and mislead Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy with false claims. He is spreading rumours that I will lose my ministerial position, just like the manipulative tactics he used during his time in TD and TRS. But these tricks won’t work here,” she asserted.

The minister also remarked that during the BRS regime, Srihari had become a minister purely due to his luck. “This time, I have become a minister by the same stroke of luck. It is unfair for him to constantly speak ill of me and conspire to see me removed,” she said.

Referring to their children, she added, “My daughter wasn’t lucky enough to become an MLA, but Kadiyam’s daughter was fortunate to become an MP.”

Konda Surekha also criticised Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, saying it was inappropriate for him to target her in a press conference alongside other Congress leaders. She accused him of obstructing development efforts in tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet.

“Bhadrakali temple is not anyone’s personal property. He is acting as if it belongs to him,” she said.