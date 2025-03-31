Minister Surekha Joins Eid Celebrations in Warangal

Warangal: Minister for forest, environment and endowment Konda Surekha joined city mayor Gundu Sudharani at the Idgah in Warangal East Constituency on Monday during the Ramzan celebrations.

She participated in special prayers at several Idgahs across the region, including locations in LB Nagar, Khila Warangal, and Pochammaidan. Speaking to the Muslim community, she congratulated them on their month-long fasting and prayers, describing Ramzan as a time of spiritual reflection marked by sacrifice and piety. "Ramzan symbolises unity and devotion for all," she said, extending heartfelt greetings and best wishes for peace and prosperity.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Congress government has pledged to support the development and welfare of the Muslim community. The minister outlined plans to improve the infrastructure at Idgahs and dargahs by the next Ramzan, with supervision by the municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, district administration officials and the police ensured elaborate arrangements and close monitoring of the prayer venues. The Ramzan fervour was especially notable at the Warangal Eidgah, where community members engaged in special prayers. Additionally, at Hanamkonda’s Bokkalgadda Idgah, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy joined the prayers in a display of solidarity.

Celebrations extended to towns in Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Jangaon, and Bhupalpally, where mosques and Idgahs buzzed with excitement and communal spirit.