Minister Stresses Skill Training for Youth

Hyderabad:Setwin (Society for Training and Employment Promotion in Telangana), a state-run undertaking, held a certificate distribution ceremony in Nalgonda on Saturday where minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the government’s primary objective is to empower young people by providing employment opportunities through skill development.

The minister noted that skill development classes, which began successfully in Nalgonda last year, now offer training in 27 different vocational courses. He urged the youth to make use of these programmes to gain technical expertise and achieve financial independence. Setwin chairman Giridhar Reddy highlighted that the organisation is playing a pivotal role in bridging the skill gap.

