Minister Sridhar Babu Slams Centre Over Its Silence On H-1B Visa Fee Hike

HYDERABAD: IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday sharply criticised the Centre for its silence over the steep hike in H-1B visa fees imposed by the United States, warning of serious repercussions for India’s economy, especially Telangana.

Speaking to reporters, Sridhar Babu highlighted that approximately 73 per cent of all H-1B visa holders were Indians, making Indian professionals the most affected by the fee surge. “In FY 2024-25, India received $135.46 billion in remittances, with 27.7 per cent coming from the US. This fee increase risks cutting remittance inflows, adversely impacting foreign exchange reserves. Yet, the Centre has not intervened or sought exemptions for existing H-1B holders,” he said.

He condemned the Centre’s lack of diplomatic response despite the US previously imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. Sridhar Babu urged the Centre to urgently negotiate for temporary exemptions for current H-1B holders and protective measures for Indian IT professionals and their families reliant on overseas income.

Highlighting Telangana’s stakes, he noted the state contributes 8.1% of India’s total remittances—ranking fourth nationally—making it vulnerable to this policy shift. Sridhar Babu announced that the Telangana government will formally appeal to the Centre, demanding swift action.

He also criticised the Centre for neglecting federal principles, accusing it of partnering only with BJP-ruled states while sidelining states like Telangana. “India’s Constitution defines it as a union of states, yet the Union Government’s governance approach ignores states not governed by BJP,” he said.



