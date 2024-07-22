Minister Sridhar Babu Seeks Higher Pay, Job Security for Guest Lecturers

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu directed Burra Venkakatesham, education principal secretary, to prepare guidelines for increasing the honorary salary and job security of 1,654 guest lecturers working in government junior colleges.

The guest lecturers under the leadership of former MLA and senior Congress leader Katakam Mruthyunjayam met the minister in his chambers at the Secretariat and requested him to look into their demands.

Sridhar Babu directed the principal secretary to consider the promise made by the Congress at the time of Assembly elections, to increase the salary of guest lecturers from Rs 28,000 to Rs 42,000. He assured the delegation that he would discuss the guest lecturers’ issues with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to find a solution to their grievances.

Since the process for appointment of regular lecturers was on, Sridhar Babu assured the delegation that the government would create supernumerary posts to give job security to guest lecturers.