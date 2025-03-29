Minister sets April 25 deadline for STP works

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday set April 25 as the deadline for completing the long-pending Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Sheshammagudem, on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

Accompanied by district collector Ila Tripathi, the minister inspected the ongoing STP works and instructed officials to expedite the project. He noted that while 80 per cent of houses in Nalgonda town were connected to underground drainage lines laid two decades ago, the system remained incomplete due to the previous BRS government's lack of interest over its 10-year rule.

Venkat Reddy pointed out that the STP was sanctioned in 2014 with a Budget of ₹38 crore, yet remains unfinished. He directed Nalgonda municipal officials to ensure the remaining 20 per cent of households are also connected to the drainage network. He also suggested developing greenery around the STP premises.

The minister announced that a new, modern STP would be constructed at Narsappagudem.

Earlier in the day, Venkat Reddy greeted morning walkers at N.G. College and urged officials to plant saplings along the walking track as part of the Haritha Haram programme. He instructed that sanitation staff be deployed to maintain cleanliness at the college grounds and said fines would be imposed on those littering in the area, which serves as a playground for hundreds of youths. The minister had tea at a roadside stall near N.G. College and breakfast at a tiffin centre in Ramagiri.