Minister Seethakka Hails CSR Funds to Uplift Tribal Areas

Warangal: In a boost to rural development, corporate entities are using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to uplift remote and tribal areas — a move lauded by panchayat raj minister Seethakka during her visit to Mulugu district on Saturday.

The minister inaugurated a series of development initiatives funded by the Nirman Organisation and corporate firm Open Text. The projects, spanning multiple villages, include the construction of toilets for students, solar lighting, educational supplies, and the installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) drinking water systems — all based on needs identified by the villagers themselves.

Minister Seethakka commended the corporate sector for adopting seven tribal villages in the district just four months ago and delivering on critical infrastructure and welfare needs. “If corporate involvement continues for the next three years, we can transform these rural villages into urban-like models,” she stated.

At L.B. Nagar village, villagers received autos, bicycles, and cows, distributed as per their requests to support livelihood generation. Open Text contributed Rs 1.25 crore towards projects in five villages, including toilet construction in Jaggannapet, RO systems in Puli Gundam, and agricultural tools and livelihood kits in other villages. Nutritional support was also extended to hundreds of women.

In Inchem Cheruvu village of Mulugu Mandal, Seethakka launched another Rs 25.5 lakh project focusing on borewell construction, solar-powered street lighting, and additional livelihood support measures.