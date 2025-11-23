Minister Seethakka Distributes ₹26 Crore Loans to SHGs

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka announced a major boost for women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by distributing ₹26 crore in interest-free bank linkage loans to 210 SHGs at a programme held in Mallampally mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday.

The minister urged women to use the funds effectively for business activities and economic advancement. She also announced that during the upcoming Medaram Jatara, women’s groups will be given special permission to set up food courts and shops on both sides of the national highway to benefit from the large influx of devotees.

Seethakka said the new Congress government has prioritised women’s development since taking office and emphasised the importance of SHGs using the loans to build sustainable businesses. She encouraged women to achieve economic equality with men by making full use of the schemes introduced for them.

The minister noted that several youth from the region had secured jobs in the police and teaching departments and congratulated the successful candidates. She urged other young people to draw inspiration from their hard work and aim higher, while specifically encouraging women to pursue economic success and become equal competitors to men in business.

Later, Seethakka distributed saris to SHG members under the Indira Mahila Shakti sari distribution scheme.