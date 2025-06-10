Minister Seethakka Asks District Collectors To Speed Up Indira Mahila Shakti Initiatives

Hyderabad: Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka directed collectors of all districts to collaborate with solar installation companies, which have signed agreements in 22 districts, to expedite construction and ensure operations begin by October 2 this year, under Indira Mahila Shakti solar plant scheme..

The government sanctioned solar power plants to women self help groups (SHGs) under the initiative to transform one crore women in Telangana into 'crorepatis' (millionaires). She was speaking at a video conference with district collectors, along with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, on Monday.

“We can’t achieve our Telangana Rising 2047 vision without empowering women SHGs," Seethakka said.. The minister urged collectors to significantly increase SHG membership, particularly in rural areas, and to support women’s groups in ventures like setting up solar plants and petrol stations, as part of the state's economic empowerment efforts.

Seethakka set a deadline of November for the completion of Indira Mahila Shakti buildings across the remaining 22 district headquarters and urged the panchayat raj engineering department to accelerate construction work to meet the target.





Collectors asked to renovate Govt. schools, anganwadi centres

Hyderabad: Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Monday highlighted the need to renovate government schools and anganwadi centres which are hubs for underprivileged children and mothers. She directed collectors to improve infrastructure at these centres, ensuring access to clean drinking water, electricity and proper sanitation facilities.

The minister, during a video conference with district collectors, also pointed out that 90 per cent of uniforms for government school students have already been stitched by SHGs, with distribution set to take place promptly on the first day of school reopening on June 12.

Seethakka instructed collectors to ensure that disability certificates are issued without delay. A total of 38 hospitals have been identified for this task, with an aim to clear all pending cases within the next few months.

She said the state government will launch the Bala Bharosa scheme, which will provide free medical check-ups and surgeries for children under the age of five. This initiative aims to ensure that all children in Telangana receive the necessary healthcare support from an early age.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao asked collectors to reopen anganwadi centres on June 11. He said more than 1,000 anganwadi buildings will soon be constructed across the state. Rao said that every woman turning 18 should become a member of a SHG, with special initiatives underway to help financially marginalised women, including those in remote areas, access interest-free loans and build financial independence.