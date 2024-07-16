Minister Seethakka Announces Retirement Package for Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers

Hyderabad: Woman and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka announced a retirement package for Anganwadi teachers and helpers on Tuesday. Anganwadi teachers will receive Rs 2 lakhs and helpers Rs 1 lakh as part of the package.

Speaking at the "Amma Mata- Anganwadi Bata" programme in Rahmatnagar, Jubilee Hills constituency, she mentioned that a Government Order (GO) will be released in 2 to 3 days as the finance department has cleared the file. She also urged everyone to support and make the programme successful.

The Minister also encouraged parents to enroll their children in Anganwadi centres, which are being developed to match the standards of corporate daycare centres.

Woman and Child Welfare Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Kanth Wesley, and Rahmatnagar Corporator CN Reddy participated in the programme.