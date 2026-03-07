Minister Seeks Coordination for Welfare Schemes

Nalgonda: District in-charge minister and Scheduled Castes development and tribal welfare minister Adluri Laxman on Saturday asked officials and elected representatives to work in coordination to ensure welfare schemes reach eligible poor families.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting on the ‘Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika’ programme held at Udayaditya Bhavan in Nalgonda.

Laxman said initiatives such as issuance of new ration cards, supply of fine rice to cardholders, free electricity for domestic consumption up to 200 units and free travel for women in TGRTC buses were aimed at reducing the financial burden on poor families and improving their quality of life. He asked officials to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes directly reach eligible beneficiaries.

The minister directed officials to conduct programmes as per the schedule under the 99-day plan and make the ‘Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika’ initiative a success, setting a target for Nalgonda district to rank among the top in implementation.

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy asked officials to take measures to prevent drinking water shortages during the summer and stressed the need to create awareness among farmers on solar power and solar pump sets to address power shortages during peak demand.

He said the ‘Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika’ programme would achieve the desired results only if officials and elected representatives worked in coordination.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked officials to prepare reports on issues in villages that may emerge during the programme. He said the initiative included a 10-point agenda, including clearing pending files.

He also said the second phase of Indiramma housing would begin in April, under which houses would be sanctioned to eligible poor families.

Komatireddy added that irrigation facilities would be provided to farmers through the SLBC canal by June 2028 after completion of the tunnel works.

Government Whip Bheerla Ilaiah, MLCs Nellikanti Satyam and Shanker Naik, MLAs Vemula Veeresham, Balu Naik, Mandula Samuel and Kumbam Anil Kumar, and Nalgonda Mayor Burri Chaithanya attended the meeting.