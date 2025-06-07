Minister Sanjay Seth Asks AVNL to Focus on R&D

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth has asked Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd. (AVNL) to diversify its product range and invest more in research and development to ensure the organisation’s long-term sustainability.

He gave this advice during his visit to Ordnance Factory Medak on Wednesday, where he reviewed production activities and interacted with senior officials and union representatives.

AVNL chairman and managing director Sanjay Dwivedi and director (operations) Satyabrata Mukherjee received the minister and briefed him on the factory’s manufacturing capacity and production schedule. He inspected the facilities and viewed the range of armoured products built at the unit.

Accompanied by Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, the minister marked the World Environment Day by planting saplings on the factory campus and taking a tank ride.

During the visit, employee union representatives submitted a memorandum listing key concerns. The minister assured them that the issues raised would be looked into. He stressed that AVNL must focus on expanding its technological capabilities through dedicated R&D, and said product diversification would help the public sector unit remain self-sustaining and relevant to the country’s evolving defence needs.