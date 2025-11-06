Minister Revanth Finalises Polling Day Strategy for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed ministers, party leaders and workers to intensify micro-level management, strengthen booth-level operations and ensure direct voter outreach in the final three days of campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

Chairing a strategy meeting with ministers and senior party leaders at his residence on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the campaign and instructed them to focus on divisions such as Rahmathnagar, Shaikpet and Erragadda, which have a large Muslim voter base.

He emphasised the need for close coordination with AIMIM leaders and cadres to ensure that the AIMIM’s declared support for the Congress translates into votes on polling day.

As part of the Congress’ grassroots strategy, sources said the party has decided to appoint one in-charge for every 100 voters. Since a significant number of voters in the constituency reside outside the area, these in-charges will be responsible for mobilising voters and ensuring they reach polling stations. AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, who was also present at the meeting, is said to have made it clear that the performance of leaders during the bypoll will influence the continuation of their positions as chairpersons of various corporations.

The meeting also discussed community-specific outreach, including organising meetings and informal gatherings aimed at caste and community groups to consolidate support. Special attention is being given to Muslim, SC, BC, Reddy, Kamma and women voters.

After consultations with AIMIM, the Congress secured its backing, along with support from Communist parties. Party leaders believe that the strong Muslim presence in the constituency will play a decisive role, and all efforts are being made to consolidate this support.

Revanth Reddy reportedly pointed out that during the last Lok Sabha elections, although BJP candidate G. Kishan Reddy won from Secunderabad, the Congress maintained a clear lead in Assembly segments such as Nampally and Jubilee Hills, largely due to strong backing from Muslim voters. The party hopes to replicate that success in the upcoming bypoll.

The Chief Minister added that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, who belongs to the BC community, is also receiving strong support from several BC associations and leaders. Government whip Adi Srinivas and other Kapu leaders have been asked to hold meetings with members of the Munnuru Kapu community to garner their support. Similarly, minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other Kamma leaders have been asked to meet voters from their community, while Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha will mobilise SC support.

To strengthen the Reddy vote base, ministers from the erstwhile Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts have been tasked with reaching out to Reddy community leaders.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, government advisor Harkara Venugopal and other Brahmin leaders have been asked to coordinate efforts to connect with Brahmin voters. Revanth Reddy said that with this strategy, the Congress aims to secure the support of all castes and communities and ensure a strong voter turnout in its favour on polling day.