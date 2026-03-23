Minister Rao Promises Funds for Drinking Water Schemes and Development Works in Adilabad Colonies

Adilabad:The in-charge minister Jupally Krishnarao has asked the district collector Rajarshi Shah and the municipal commissioner to send the detailed estimates for an alternative drinking water supply scheme and for CC roads and drainages in the 49 municipal wards.

In a statement, municipal chairman Bandari Anusha said she submitted a memorandum requesting the minister to sanction Rs 54 crore for strengthening and augmentation of drinking water supply sources in the Adilabad municipality.



She held a meeting with the officials and discussed the proposals she made to the minister on a visit to the town.

She said, based on her request, the minister asked the district administration and commissioner to submit detailed proposals for drinking water supply to Adilabad town from the Korata- Chanaka barrage. The project would be taken up with an outlay of Rs 54 crore. Culverts, BT roads, Nalas and CC roads would be built in the colonies with an allocationf of Rs 100 crore

“We will prepare the proposals for both works and submit them to the state government,” the mayor said.

