Minister RajaNarasimha Orders Full Employee Details for GO 317 Review

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar C. Rajanarasimha, chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee on G0 317 on staff transfers, directed officials to provide complete information on employees as soon as possible. He said various departmental officials had failed to provide full details of employees in their departments.

Rajanarasimha was speaking at a meeting at the Secretariat along with the sub-committee members, ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar.

Discussions were held with regard to nine government departments where the sub-committee decided to resolve GO 317 matters, considering district-wise services of employees and promotion matters.