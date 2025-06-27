Minister Questions Clearance For Banakacherla When TG Projects Pending

Nalgonda:Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Thursday that the Telangana government will, if necessary, appeal to the Supreme Court to halt Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project.

After visiting the Bhavitha Centre in Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy charged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu believes he can build Banakacharla with Central support, thanks to the TD-BJP alliance. “We will not allow Naidu to proceed,” he asserted. “If required, we will engage in a legal battle to stop Andhra Pradesh from constructing the Banakacherla project in Guntur.”

He warned that Telangana’s people would hold both the BJP and BRS accountable if the project goes ahead. He recalled that the previous BRS government had agreed to divert Godavari water and remained silent when Andhra Pradesh expanded the Pothireddypadu storage and advanced the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, both at Telangana’s expense.

Questioning the Centre’s approval of Banakacharla, Venkat Reddy noted that clearances for Telangana’s own Sammakka-Sarakka and Devadula projects remain pending.

Highlighting his government’s pro-people agenda, he said the Congress administration has honoured its promises on rural roads, tank strengthening, crop-loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa payments, and a ₹500-per-quintal bonus for premium-variety paddy. “We will never go back on our word,” he affirmed.

On a surprise inspection of the Udayasamudram lift‐irrigation scheme (the Brahmanavellamla project) in Narketpally mandal, Venkat Reddy announced that the government is ready to fund the acquisition of the remaining 1,800 acres required for completion. He urged farmers to cooperate with officials on land acquisition.

He added that water pumping from the Udayasamudram balancing reservoir began a week ago and that the project should reach full capacity within two days, which will also boost groundwater levels in surrounding villages.