Minister Ponnam’s Alleged Remarks Against Fellow Minister Stirs Up a Storm

Hyderabad: Even as the Congress gears up for a series of elections, a controversy has erupted over alleged remarks made by BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar against his Cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman, prompting sharp reactions within the party.

Laxman accused Prabhakar of “body shaming” and making “casteist insults” and warned that he would take up the matter with the party high command. Sensing possible internal discord, PCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has stepped in to resolve the issue.

Following a video statement released by Laxman on Tuesday demanding an apology from Prabhakar and with several Dalit MLAs rallying in support of the SC welfare minister, the PCC chief summoned both leaders to meet him on Wednesday.

In his statement, Laxman referred to Prabhakar’s alleged remarks and questioned whether this was the dignity accorded to a leader from the Madiga community. He demanded an apology from his Cabinet colleague. “Even (Gaddam) Vivek, being a Dalit minister, has failed to object to the remarks. Has he forgotten how we took responsibility to ensure the victory of his son Vamsi Krishna as an MP?” Laxman asked.

Recalling the sequence of events that led to his delayed arrival at a press conference in the Jubilee Hills constituency on October 5, Laxman expressed hope that Prabhakar would still issue a clarification. “I was hoping that Ponnam would call me. I still remain optimistic about it. But if there is no response, he will be responsible for future developments. I shall meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Meenakshi Natarajan,” he cautioned.

Goud, who spoke to both ministers over the phone, said he was confident of resolving the matter amicably. Later in the day, Dalit MLAs Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Vemula Veeresham, Mandula Samuel, Laxmi Kantha Rao, and Kale Yadaiah called on Mahesh Goud to convey their concern.

They informed the PCC chief that Laxman had been deeply hurt by Prabhakar’s alleged remarks. Reassuring them, Mahesh Goud said he had spoken to both ministers and had asked them to meet him on Wednesday to sort out the issue.