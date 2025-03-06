Minister Ponnam, Rohin Reddy, VH launch development works in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Congress Amberpet constituency in-charge C. Rohin Reddy and senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, launched development projects worth `5 crore in the constituency on Thursday, at Bagh Amberpet, Nallakunta, and Barkatpura.

Minister Prabhakar said that officials have been directed to expedite the completion of these works and that any issues concerning the constituency would be addressed through consultations with senior leaders.

Prabhakar accused the previous BRS government of severe financial mismanagement over the past decade. The Congress government, while continuing all programmes, had introduced numerous new schemes to boost Hyderabad’s brand image and aligning development with public aspirations.



Prabhakar sought more financial support from the Centre for Telangana’s development. He lamented the lack of sufficient Budget allocations for the state in Union Budget and the absence of Central assistance during natural calamities. He accused Union minister G , Kishan Reddy of not cooperating with the state’s development efforts, instead creating hurdles for Telangana’s initiatives.



“We urge Kishan Reddy to stop making excuses about not seeking central support over the past ten years. Our Chief Minister, ministers, and leaders have repeatedly met the Prime Minister and union ministers to request funds for Telangana’s development. The funds owed to the state must be released. If injustice is done to Telangana, the Congress government will strongly oppose it,” Prabhakar said.

