Minister Ponguleti to Launch Integrated Sub Registrar Complex Works in Patancheru Today

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress government had initiated comprehensive reforms in the revenue system with the objective of providing faster, transparent and world-class services to the people. He said the changes were not merely structural but were aimed at transforming public service delivery and improving the quality of life of citizens.

Reviewing the progress of work at the integrated sub-registrar complexes with officials here, the minister said efforts were underway to make available by June 2, the complex at the Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM) in Gachibowli. He noted that foundation stone ceremonies had recently been conducted in Medchal district and the foundation stone would be laid on Wednesday for an integrated complex at Patancheru near the Patancheru-Shankarpally main road.

He explained that within the Outer Ring Road limits 39 sub-registrar offices were being reorganised into 11 clusters and integrated sub-registrar complexes were being constructed through private developers without imposing any financial burden on the government. The private agencies would also take responsibility for their maintenance for five years.

Srinivas Reddy directed officials to make arrangements for laying foundation stones for the remaining offices at the earliest and stated that in the second phase, integrated buildings would be constructed at district headquarters, for which a detailed action plan should be prepared.

Srinivas Reddy said facilities such as slot booking and e-Aadhaar authentication had significantly reduced waiting time and inconvenience for citizens. He reiterated that the reforms in the revenue department were intended to bring about lasting change in governance standards and public trust.

He criticised the previous BRS rulers, stating that the revenue system had deteriorated over the past decade due to self-serving decisions. He said that under the guidance and direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the government had been working to correct the distorted system and make revenue services more accessible and citizen-friendly.

He also underlined the government’s commitment to the welfare, safety and professional dignity of journalists, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister. Referring to the issue of accreditation cards, he said a GO (government order) had been issued after incorporating suggestions and advice from various journalists’ associations. The welfare of journalists remained a top priority for the government.

Representatives of several journalists’ organisations met the minister at the Secretariat on Tuesday and expressed their gratitude for the government’s positive approach. Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government was taking decisions without any prejudice and was committed to ensuring justice and fairness for all sections.