Minister Ponguleti: Indiramma Houses In Urban Areas In G+1 Pattern, Govt Issues Orders

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the state government will provide Indiramma Houses to poor in urban areas in G+1 pattern (ground plus one floor). He said the state government issued GO 69 for construction of Indiramma Houses under which the state government will extend Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to each beneficiary.



The minister held a review meeting with housing department officials at Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed measures to accelerate the implementation of the scheme in towns and cities. He said that the Indiramma Housing scheme is being extended to the poor living in congested areas of urban regions to ensure they have permanent housing. The government has permitted beneficiaries to construct houses in G+1 pattern with a minimum area of 30 square metres, providing 200 sq. ft on the ground floor and another 200 sq. ft on the first floor. Necessary orders were issued through GO 69, he said.



Keeping in view the scarcity of land in urban zones, certain relaxations were introduced to enable construction on smaller plots. Many urban poor, the minister noted, live in makeshift tin sheds or temporary houses built on less than 60 square yards. To address this issue, permission has been granted for G+1 type constructions with financial assistance of ₹5 lakh per house under the Indiramma Housing scheme. The aid will be released in four phases based on construction progress — ₹1 lakh upon reaching roof level of the first floor, another ₹1 lakh after the ground floor slab, ₹2 lakh upon completing the first floor structure and the final ₹1 lakh after completion.



Each house must include two rooms, a kitchen of at least 35.5 sq. ft, and separate toilet and bathroom facilities, with construction in RCC slab as per structural design approved by the Deputy Executive Engineer (Housing). Ponguleti said that no other state government in the country is spending ₹5 lakh per house for the poor.