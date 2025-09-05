Minister Ponguleti: Government Will Issue Notification Every Year by Dec 31 on Land Ownership Rights

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that by December 31 every year, a public notification would be issued village-wise recording all land transactions and ownership rights, with hard copies made available in every revenue village, to ensure transparency in land records.

He said the Congress government, true to its poll promise of ushering in Indiramma Rajyam, had laid focus on strengthening village revenue administration by initiating the appointment of grama palana officers (GPOs). The minister was addressing an appointment letter distribution ceremony for newly recruited GPOs on Friday. Stressing on accountability, he said revenue officials must work with integrity so that the state government’s credibility remained intact.

The minister said that the people had suffered heavily due to the Dharani Act and the Dharani portal introduced by the previous BRS government in 2020. To undo the damage, the Congress regime brought in the Bhu Bharati Act after extensive consultations. He said the drafting of the Act was taken up under the personal guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who spent over 36 hours in discussions to ensure its flawless design.

Srinivasa Reddy recalled that the Act was tested in a pilot project in four villages before being extended to 32 mandals and eventually rolled out across the state from June 2. Without charging a single rupee, the department received 8.65 lakh applications.

He pointed out that around 9.26 lakh applications relating to unregistered ‘sada bainamas’ were left unresolved by the BRS government and ended up in prolonged litigation. The Congress government recently succeeded in vacating the stay imposed by the High Court on such cases and promised to resolve both old and fresh applications at the earliest.

Srinivas Reddy announced that 6,860 clusters have been formed covering 10,954 revenue villages, with appointments of GPOs in progress. He said surveyors would play a crucial role in resolving land disputes. While 318 surveyors were appointed, another 800 will be added, and 7,000 licensed surveyors will be recruited by Ugadi 2026. He assured that long-pending issues relating to farmers whose names were left out in land acquisition records over the past three decades would also be addressed.