Minister Ponguleti campaigns in SCB in support of Suneetha, Sri Ganesh

Hyderabad: Minister for revenue and I&PR, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy campaigned in Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency on Wednesday in support of Congress candidate for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll

candidate Sri Ganesh.



Addressing the street corner meetings, Srinivas Reddy appealed to voters to ensure victory for Congress in Malkajgiri and Secunderabad Cantonment for the overall development of the constituencies. He slammed the BRS and BJP, which ruled the state and the country for the past 10 years but failed miserably in the development of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment and Secunderabad Cantonment areas.

Srinivas Reddy said people in Medchal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad Cantonment areas were facing severe traffic problems for 10 years due to failure in construction of flyovers, widening of roads and abrupt closure of military roads.





The Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy focussed on resolving these issues from Day-1 of coming to power in December and Chief Minister Revanth secured Union defence ministry approvals to transfer defense lands to state government to facilitate construction of elevated corridors to ease traffic congestion in Cantonment, Medchal, Malkajgiri areas.

Suneetha Mahender Reddy also campaigned in Kukatpally. With a focus on grassroots outreach and community empowerment, Sunitha's campaign has swiftly gained momentum, resonating with residents across the constituency.





Drawing upon her extensive experience in governance and her deep understanding of local issues, She has been actively engaging with citizens, listening to their grievances, and outlining her vision for the future of Kukatpally. From door-to-door canvassing to vibrant public rallies, her campaign has been characterised by a fervententhusiasm to bring about positive change and development.



