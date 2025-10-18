Congress Allies Will Sweep Bihar Polls: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, appointed Congress observer for the Bihar elections, said that the Mahagathbandhan comprising the Congress, RJD and Left parties was poised for a sweeping victory in the upcoming polls.

As part of his election tour from Patna, Srinivas Reddy participated in the filing of nomination papers of Congress candidate Amit Giri from the Noutan Assembly constituency in West Champaran district on Saturday. Addressing a meeting of activists, Srinivas Reddy said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has awakened the people of Bihar and exposed the large-scale irregularities in the NDA government which would pave the way for the Mahagathbandhan’s victory.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement of incentives for women had amounted to an indirect admission of the NDA’s impending defeat, which would become evident after the counting of votes on November 14.

Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s administration, Srinivas Reddy said the NDA government in Bihar had failed on all fronts. “The Nitish-BJP regime has been reduced to mere rhetoric. It is an inefficient government that has disappointed the people in every sphere,” he said.

He added that unemployment and frustration wer widespread among Bihar’s youths, forcing them to migrate to southern states in search of jobs. “Wherever we go in southern India, we see the youth of Bihar struggling for livelihoods. This is an affront to their self-respect,” he observed.

Sriniavs Reddy accused the BJP–JDU alliance of being driven solely by the hunger for power rather than by public welfare. “Nitish Kumar is clinging to his chair through unethical political manoeuvres,” he alleged.

Expressing confidence in the success of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the minister said the alliance’s victory would rekindle new hopes and aspirations among the people of Bihar. Earlier, he held a meeting with local Congress leaders at the party's election war room on campaign strategies.