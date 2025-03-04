Minister Orders Action Against Absentee Doctors at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad:Several doctors, including professors and associate professors, were were found absent at the Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, when health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha conducted a surprise inspection.

The minister directed senior officials to take strict action against those responsible for the their unapproved absence. Rajanrasimha directed the hospital's superintendent and the Director of Medical Education (DME) to issue showcause notices to the doctors and demand an explanation for their absenteeism.



Speaking to the media, Rajanarsimha emphasised the importance of accountability among medical professionals. “Doctors, professors, and RMOs will not be ignored if they are absent during their duty. We will take appropriate action against them,” he stated.



The minister also stated that a comprehensive review of medical services at Gandhi Hospital will be conducted soon, with the aim of improving the overall healthcare experience for patients.



The minister visited the outpatient department (OPD), interacted with patients and reviewed the medical services. He inspected various sections of the hospital and expressed dissatisfaction with the delays in IVF services, urging the authorities to address the issue promptly.