Minister, Officials Monitor Immersion Routes

HYDERABAD: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Director General of Police Dr Jitender, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, city police commissioner C.V. Anand and Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari conducted an aerial survey of the Ganesh immersion processions on Thursday evening.

From 5 pm to 6 pm, the chopper took off from Begumpet Airport and covered the main procession routes, according to GHMC officials. “The nimajjanam is underway peacefully. Over two lakh idols have been immersed. Under the supervision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, elaborate arrangements have been made and the immersion is proceeding smoothly,” said Prabhakar.

On his X handle, commissioner Anand noted that there was significant movement of idols into the roads at Chatrinaka and other south zone areas compared to last year. He added that other parts of the city had thinner processions in the evening and were expected to pick up late in the night and early hours of the next day, despite constant police coordination.