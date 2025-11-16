Minister: New Sports School to Nurture Telangana’s Young Athletes

WARANGAL: Minister for sports and youth services Vakiti Srihari said the newly established Sports School aims to identify sporting talent among students and nurture their abilities from the grassroots level.

The minister, along with state finance corporation chairman Sirsilla Rajaiah, MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy, K.R. Nagaraju, Kadiyam Srihari, city mayor Gundu Sudharani and district collector Sneha Shabarish, inaugurated the Sports School set up under the supervision of the Telangana State Sports Authority (SATS) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari announced plans for the rapid development of a permanent sports school campus in Hanamkonda, with a substantial allocation of ₹132 crore to create world-class infrastructure.

He highlighted the government’s renewed focus on sports under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stressing that the students, initially 80 boys and girls, must display discipline and commitment to excel. He pointed out that Telangana must aim to match countries like South Korea in securing Olympic gold medals. Excellence requires total dedication, he said, making it clear that there would be no room for favouritism in selections.

The minister outlined key initiatives under the state’s new sports policy, which envisions transforming Telangana into India’s sports hub. These include establishing the Young India Physical Education and Sports University and launching the Guru Vandanam welfare scheme, which offers coaches accident insurance of up to ₹15 lakh.

He added that the government is considering increasing job reservations for athletes who achieve distinction at national and international levels. Pointing to grassroots development, he noted the successful organisation of the CM Cup 2024, featuring Para Games for the first time, and statewide summer coaching camps under Shaping Young India-2025.

Srihari also announced a cash reward of ₹1.4 crore for Paralympian Dhanush Srikanth, who won a gold medal in shooting at the 2025 Tokyo Paralympics, under the state’s progressive Sports Policy.

SATS chairman Shivasena Reddy, State Fisheries Department chairman Mettu Saikumar, State Mudiraj Cooperative Society Corporation chairman Borra Gnaneshwar, State Sports Department MD Suma Bala, GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai and KUDA chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy were among those present.